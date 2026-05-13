DOHA: The Department of Meteorology has forecast relatively hot to hot weather conditions inshore until 6pm on Wednesday, with temperatures becoming moderate during the night. Offshore conditions are expected to remain fine.

Winds inshore will be southwesterly at 2–10 knots at first, shifting to northwesterly to northeasterly at 5–15 knots, with daytime gusts reaching up to 20 knots. Offshore winds will be variable southwesterly to northwesterly at 3–13 knots.

Sea conditions inshore are expected to range between 1–2 feet, while offshore seas will be between 1–3 feet. Visibility, both inshore and offshore, will range from 5–9 kilometres.

The highest temperature expected in Doha is 41°C.

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