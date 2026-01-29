AMMAN — Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Wednesday signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to launch a Smart City project and enhance Aqaba’s capacities in this field.

The MoUs were signed by ASEZA Chief Commissioner Shadi Majali, and JICA Senior Director for Urban and Regional Development and project team leader Makoto Kanagawa, in the presence of ASEZA Commissioner for Infrastructure and Urban Affairs, Mutasem Hindawi.The technical cooperation aims to outline and launch a "comprehensive" smart city primary plan for Aqaba, build institutional capacities in relevant city applications, and implement a package of pilot projects across key sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

This vision features smart governance and public administration, smart infrastructure, intelligent traffic and transport, and smart environment, tourism, economy, and energy.

It also features disaster and risk management, and Cutting edge urban infrastructure figure high in this scheme, while the project implementation is set to begin in the first half of this year.

During the ceremony, Hindawi said the MoUs form part of Aqaba’s smart transformation across daily and public life, under the "Enhancing ASEZA’s Capacities in Smart City Development" project.

Hindawi noted the initiative aligns with ASEZA’s Strategic Plan (2024–2028) and the Economic Modernization Vision, under the "Smart Jordan" axis.

He added that this axis focuses on investing in smart infrastructure as a "key driver" of economic and urban competitiveness, strengthening Aqaba’s regional and international standing, and working to list the city among the world’s top 100 cities, based on smart city and quality-of-life indicators.

ASEZA Commissioner noted that the implementation will follow a practical approach centered on knowledge transfer, localisation of expertise, and expanded use of digital solutions and data to support decision-making.

Hindawi stated this effort is expected to improve life quality, enhance efficiency of urban services, and boost ASEZA's readiness and relevant institutions to deliver smart urban projects, in line with the best international practices.

He pointed out that the project supports implementation of the comprehensive urban master plan for ASEZ (2020–2040), which would reinforce Aqaba’s "competitiveness" as a smart and sustainable city serving citizens, investors, tourists, and visitors, and supporting economic and social development pathways in the region, Petra reported.

