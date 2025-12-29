UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that work is in full swing on its premium project - Rêve - located within Phase IV of its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community Riviera in Dubai - with the project now achieving 65% construction milestone.

Giving a project update, Azizi said altogether, Rêve has achieved 98% of its structural build, with blockwork standing at 89%, internal plastering at 79%, and tiling at 48% completion.

HVAC and MEP systems are now 67% and 53% complete, respectively, while façade works have reached 33% and external works 63%. The overall finishes are progressing at 44%, it added.

A part of Azizi’s award-winning portfolio, Riviera is a stylish lifestyle destination comprising 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art, but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space.

It features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: “We are pleased with the strong construction progress at Rêve, reflecting an uncompromising commitment to precision, design excellence, and execution at the highest level.”

“As the most luxurious project within Riviera, Rêve is advancing with discipline and intent, with each milestone reinforcing a clear focus on decisive delivery, enduring value, and establishing a defining presence in Dubai’s residential landscape,” he added.

Rêve features several key amenities including fully equipped gyms, two swimming pools, saunas, steam rooms and children’s play areas.

The project is surrounded by vast open green spaces and is situated on the shores of Azizi’s 2.7-km-long swimmable crystal lagoon, spanning over 130,026 sq m and stretching across the entirety of the community.

