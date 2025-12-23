The Construction Cost Index in Saudi Arabia rose 1% in November 2025 compared with the same month last year, driven by a 1% increase in both residential and non-residential construction costs, according to data released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The monthly Construction Cost Index survey results showed price stability in November 2025 compared with October 2025, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

The Construction Cost Index bulletin is part of GASTAT’s ongoing efforts to develop statistical products for vital sectors and provide a reliable and effective reference with accurate estimates to support decision-making by contractors, real estate developers, and relevant entities.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).