Muscat: At the Municipality’s headquarters in Darsait, His Excellency Eng. Ahmed bin Saeed Al Amri, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, chaired a meeting of the Municipality’s Internal Tenders Committee today, during which contracts were awarded for seven residential park projects across several wilayats in the Governorate of Muscat as part of the Municipality’s project plan for the current year.

The projects aim to increase the number of parks in residential neighbourhoods, enhance the urban landscape, and improve social well-being and public amenities for residents.

The meeting approved the rehabilitation of Wadi Al Kabir Park, with an area of 2,363 square metres, to include children’s play areas, lighting, seating, and shaded zones.

The projects also include the rehabilitation of Al Khiran village Park, covering 5,878 square metres, as well as the construction of a residential park in Al Amerat, covering 8,750 square metres. The Al Amerat Park will feature a multi-purpose sports court, shaded areas, lighting, and children’s playgrounds.

The list also includes the development of two residential parks in Al Maabela. The first covers 7,417 square metres and the second 10,091 square metres. Both parks will offer a range of facilities, including lighting, seating areas, multi-purpose courts, shaded spaces, and children’s play areas. One of the parks will also include a café and public restrooms.

The meeting further approved the construction of a residential park in Qurayyat, covering 7,698 square metres, as well as the development of Al Rawiyah Park in Muscat, with an area of 251 square metres. Al Rawiyah Park will include a play area, green spaces, and seating facilities.

Commenting on the awarding of the projects, His Excellency Eng. Ahmed bin Saeed Al Amri said, “The implementation of residential neighbourhood park projects reflects Muscat Municipality’s commitment to enhancing the visual character of residential areas and providing modern infrastructure in line with urban expansion and sustainable development across the governorate. These efforts also align with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 to create more human-centred cities and expand green spaces.”

He added, “The Municipality is committed to the optimal use of available land, increasing green coverage, and delivering sustainable services to residents across different areas. These initiatives contribute to creating a vibrant natural environment that enhances community well-being throughout the Governorate of Muscat.”

Through the implementation of these projects, Muscat Municipality reaffirms its commitment to creating a healthy, attractive urban environment and to providing public facilities that meet the needs of all segments of society. These initiatives strengthen social cohesion and encourage active and healthy lifestyles, supporting the Municipality’s vision for a vibrant, prosperous, and sustainable Muscat.

