Riyadh - Saudi Arabian Refineries Company (SARCO) has acquired a commercial land plot in Riyadh for SAR 33 million on 27 January 2026.

SAECO won the auction, which was offered through the Mubasher Auctions platform (Enfead), according to a bourse filing.

The commercial land is located on Al-Kharj Road and spans 103,140 square meters (m²).

In December 2025, SARCO finalized the issuance of the articles of association and commercial registration for its wholly owned subsidiary, Clean Energy Company.

