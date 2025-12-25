MUSCAT: Oman is on the brink of a transport transformation that promises to significantly change how residents and visitors move across the country, with major road projects announced in the north and central regions.

At the heart of the plans is the construction of five new overpasses along the Sohar–Al Buraimi highway, alongside the opening of two major road projects in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD), aimed at easing congestion and strengthening logistical connectivity.

In addition, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology is inviting experienced companies with proven expertise in road construction and infrastructure development to bid on several major road projects.

Officials at the ministry on Wednesday announced that the five overpasses along the Sohar–Al Buraimi highway will be constructed at a cost exceeding OMR6 million. The project, which has reached 8 percent completion, is part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure and improve the national road network.

The contract has been awarded to Rimal Global Technical Services and is scheduled for completion within 18 months, with work expected to conclude by the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) celebrated the opening of two major additions to the road network in SEZAD. These include the dualisation of Sultan Said bin Taimur Road (Southern National Road No. 32) and the Ras Markaz Road.

The inauguration ceremony was held under the patronage of Dr Said Mohammed Al Saqri, Minister of Economy, who said the new transport projects align with national economic and social development plans.

He noted that the upgrades will enhance the competitiveness of the national economy and support sustainable growth by facilitating trade movement and improving logistical links between industrial, tourism and commercial projects.

Eng Ahmed Ali Akaak, CEO of SEZAD, said 2025 has been a landmark year for infrastructure development in Duqm, marked by the completion of internal roads in the new Sai commercial district and ongoing work on the dual coastal road in the tourist zone.

He also highlighted the significance of the Omani-Saudi partnership in the Ras Markaz Road project, which was funded by the Saudi Fund for Development and executed by an Omani-Saudi consortium comprising Strabag Oman and Al Rosan Contracting.

