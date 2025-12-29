AMMAN — More than 1.5 million vehicles underwent inspection as part of a nationwide vehicle-check campaign, with around 90 per cent successfully passing the technical test, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced on Sunday.

The directorate added that this percentage is an indicator of drivers’ awareness and commitment to road safety requirements, according to a PSD statement

The PSD noted that the campaign goes beyond a purely technical procedure, describing it as a humanitarian message aimed at protecting lives and reducing traffic accidents, particularly in light of the exceptional weather conditions and atmospheric instability currently affecting the Kingdom.

It noted that intensified inspection campaigns and technical checks on vehicles coincide with the deepening impact of the low-pressure system and the associated road hazards, such as skidding and flash floods, stressing that road safety is a shared responsibility between relevant authorities and citizens.

The directorate urged the public to adhere to preventive measures during these conditions, most notably avoiding valleys and flood-prone areas, driving cautiously due to the risk of skidding, and securing objects that could be blown away by strong winds.

The PSD also underscored the importance of the safe use of heating appliances, warning against leaving heaters on while sleeping to avoid the risk of suffocation or fires, stressing the need to ventilate homes regularly to ensure air circulation and maintain public safety.

The PSD reiterated that compliance with vehicle technical inspections and adherence to issued guidelines and instructions contribute to reducing accidents and protecting lives during exceptional weather conditions, calling on everyone to act responsibly and remain vigilant to safeguard their own safety and that of others.

