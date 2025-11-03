AMMAN — The Ministry of Public Works and Housing said on Saturday that it will soon begin implementing the paid alternative roads project on the Harraneh–Omari Highway, marking the first practical model of the toll road concept in the Kingdom.

Fully financed by the ministry’s budget, the project follows the recent reconstruction and rehabilitation of the highway, which forms a key transport corridor in eastern Jordan, according to a ministry statement.

Director of the Roads Department at the ministry Waseem Adwan said the project is part of a broader strategy to upgrade the national road network, improve service quality, and ensure smoother traffic flow.

Adwan explained that the highway underwent comprehensive rehabilitation, including the removal of old asphalt layers and the application of a new mix that meets international technical standards. "Safety features were enhanced, and the concrete bridge in the Muwaqqar industrial area was maintained and fitted with solar-powered lighting poles in line with environmental sustainability goals, he added.

The Harraneh–Omari Highway was selected as a pilot project for the toll road system after significant infrastructure upgrades. The free alternative route, the Azraq–Zarqa–Omari Highway, has also been fully rehabilitated and expanded into a four-lane divided highway equipped with lighting, enabling it to accommodate traffic efficiently without tolls.

The ministry also said that the operation of the Harraneh–Omari toll project will be managed entirely by ministry staff, with local youth from nearby communities trained and employed to support the project, part of the ministry’s efforts to promote local development and job creation.

The ministry stressed that no fees will be imposed on any existing public roads, which will remain free of charge. The initiative aims to introduce a modern and flexible road system, ensuring that every paid route is accompanied by a free alternative.

According to the statement, the Harraneh–Omari project represents the first step toward implementing the toll road model nationwide. "Technical and financial studies are already underway for similar projects expected to attract investment in Jordan’s transport and infrastructure sectors."

The project aligns with the government’s vision for smart and sustainable road management, providing drivers with multiple travel options based on time and cost considerations, while helping reduce congestion, fuel consumption, and carbon emissions.

The ministry added that the alternative toll road programme is designed to stimulate investment, expand the national road network, and promote development in surrounding areas. It also stressed that no existing open or currently used roads will be converted into toll roads.

Future projects under the programme will focus solely on new routes or major ring roads, such as the Amman Development Road and the Irbid Ring Road, aimed at strengthening Jordan’s transport infrastructure and supporting economic and logistical growth across the Kingdom, the statement read.

