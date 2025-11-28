RIYADH - Riyadh Metro has achieved a global milestone after being officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the longest fully driverless train network in the world, spanning 176 kilometers.

The achievement reflects the Kingdom’s rapid progress in developing modern and sustainable transportation systems.

The Riyadh Metro is part of the capital’s public transport project and extends across six integrated lines comprising 85 stations, operated with state-of-the-art technologies.

The system uses an entirely automated driverless operating model, managed through advanced central control rooms equipped to monitor operations with high precision and ensure the highest safety and quality standards.

The public transport network in Riyadh, both metro and buses, supports the city’s traffic, economic, urban, social, and environmental development, while enhancing accessibility for all members of the community.

This achievement highlights the efforts of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City in adopting smart and sustainable urban transport concepts, and its commitment to innovation and development in establishing modern infrastructure that enhances the quality of life in the capital and supports the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

