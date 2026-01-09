Muscat – In a significant leap for the Middle East’s aviation and logistics sector, the Sultanate of Oman has officially inaugurated the “Sahm” unmanned aerial vehicle, the first strategic cargo drone of its kind to be assembled locally.

The unveiling took place at the Military Technological College during the “Sky Bridge” event, held under the patronage of by H E Saeed bin Hamood al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

The ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, including Dr Mohammed Nasser al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence, alongside senior military commanders and industry executives.

