MUSCAT: General cargo volumes handled at the Port of Salalah — Oman’s principal logistics hub on the Indian Ocean — surged 17% to a record 26.4 million tonnes in 2025, driven by rising exports of industrial minerals, notably gypsum and limestone.

This compares with 22.6 million tonnes recorded in 2024, according to Braik bin Musallam al Amri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Salalah Port Services Co SAOG, who indicated that volumes are projected to climb further in 2026 on the back of multiple throughput-enhancement initiatives.

“Against all challenges, the General Cargo Terminal achieved a record volume of 26.4 million metric tonnes”, Al Amri said in the company’s 2025 Annual Report. “The growth was driven mainly by dry bulk — gypsum and limestone — where demand remains firmly on an upward trajectory”.

He added that while general cargo volumes are expected to remain stable overall, dry bulk commodities will continue to underpin growth. Robust demand from construction and manufacturing sectors in India and Southeast Asia is set to sustain export momentum.

The port is also preparing for changes in the gypsum export value chain as Minerals Trading Oman SAOC (MTO) assumes the role of exclusive exporter of gypsum. MTO, a wholly owned subsidiary of Minerals Development Oman SAOC, was established to serve as the dedicated commercial and marketing vehicle for Oman’s mineral output, handling aggregation, marketing, sales and exports on behalf of MDO’s portfolio companies and other local producers.

In line with this mandate, MTO is expected to assume sole responsibility for gypsum exports by June 2026. “We are working closely with all stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition”, Al Amri noted.

Additional growth is anticipated from higher breakbulk volumes and increased activity at the port’s Container Freight Station (CFS). “As a result, total cargo volumes are expected to surpass 2025 levels by year-end”, he said.

On the container side, the port handled 4.3 million TEUs in 2025, up from approximately 3.3 million TEUs in 2024. This increase was supported by the launch of the Gemini Cooperation between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, positioning Salalah as a key global hub within the network.

Al Amri added that any improvement in maritime traffic flows through the Red Sea and Suez Canal — disrupted for nearly two years amidst the Gaza conflict — would positively impact container volumes.

“With the container terminal upgrade now completed, we are fully equipped to accommodate the Gemini Network — the global vessel-sharing alliance between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd — further strengthening Salalah’s role as a strategic transshipment hub”, he said.

The port also posted strong financial results in 2025, with consolidated revenue rising 28% year-on-year to RO 89.4 million. EBITDA climbed to RO 27.8 million, lifting the margin to 31% from 22% in 2024, while net profit increased to RO 7.3 million compared with RO 2.3 million a year earlier.

