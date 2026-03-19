Sharjah’s real estate sector delivered outstanding results during Ramadan 2026, with total transaction value reaching AED4.6 billion, marking a significant 71.8% increase compared to AED2.7 billion recorded during Ramadan 2025. This strong performance highlights sustained market momentum, driven by rising demand across diverse property segments and reinforced by the emirate’s position as a secure and attractive investment destination.

This growth underscores Sharjah’s continued emergence as one of the UAE’s most dynamic real estate markets, supported by a robust regulatory framework, high-quality developments, and integrated infrastructure that collectively enable long-term and sustainable growth. A total of 7,299 real estate transactions were recorded, reflecting a notable 45.3% increase compared to 5,023 transactions during last year’s Ramadan.

According to data from the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, transaction activity was distributed across multiple categories, including 3,596 ownership certificates, 2,464 title deeds, 969 initial sales contracts, and 270 mortgage transactions. This distribution highlights the market’s diversity, spanning sales, registration, and financing activities, and reinforces its balanced and resilient structure.

2,093 Total Sales Transactions

Sales activity demonstrated strong performance throughout Ramadan, with 2,093 transactions recorded, representing a 26.7% increase compared to 1,652 transactions during the same period in 2025. This growth is primarily driven by heightened demand for both residential and investment properties, supported by the launch of new projects featuring integrated amenities, attractive rental yields, and a wide range of options tailored to investor preferences.

Sales transactions comprised 1,121 final sales, 952 initial sales contracts, and 20 usufruct sales transactions, reflecting sustained activity in both off-plan developments and completed property markets.

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, stated, “The growth observed in the real estate sector during Ramadan 2026 reflects the strength and resilience of the market, underpinned by a long-term strategic vision focused on building a comprehensive and sustainable real estate ecosystem. This approach is driven by legislative stability, balanced urban development, and the introduction of diversified real estate projects designed to meet the evolving needs of investors and residents alike.”

Al-Shamsi added, “The diversity of developmental projects, coupled with ongoing infrastructure enhancements and the availability of flexible real estate financing solutions, has played a key role in driving increased sales activity and rising demand across property segments, further strengthening investor confidence in Sharjah’s real estate market.”

He further emphasised that Sharjah continues to advance steadily toward establishing a sustainable real estate model, guided by an integrated vision that prioritises quality of life and investment appeal. This consistent growth path reinforces the emirate’s position as a leading regional and global destination for real estate investment.