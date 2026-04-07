AJMAN - The Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman has announced that the emirate’s real estate market recorded 938 transactions in March, with a total value of AED1.66 billion.

Eng. Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the department, said that the March figures reflect the stability of Ajman’s real estate market and its continued positive performance.

He added that the Al Amerah area recorded the highest sale value at AED185 million, while total trading volume reached AED1.2 billion across 680 transactions.

Al Muhairi added that the department registered 168 mortgage transactions with a total value of AED305 million, with "Al Jurf Industrial 3" recording the highest mortgage value at AED24.4 million.

"Emirates City" topped the list of most traded major developments, followed by "City Towers" and "Ajman One," while "Al Helio 2" ranked first among the most traded areas, followed by "Al Zahia" and "Al Helio 1."