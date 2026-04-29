AJMAN - The Municipality and Planning Department – Ajman (MPDA) has said the value of leasehold contracts rose about 20 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026 to AED1.442 billion, covering 36,432 contracts.

The increase of around AED240 million underscores Ajman’s growing appeal as an investment destination and supports its strategy to enhance a competitive business environment in line with Ajman Vision 2030.

It also supports the Ajman Vision 2030, which aims to create a competitive business environment and an investment climate that drives economic growth.

MPDA data showed the value of lease contracts rose from AED1.203 billion in Q1 of 2024, covering 34,957 contracts, to about AED1.355 billion in the same period of 2025, with 39,009 contracts.

Youssuf Mohammad Al Shaiba Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Rental Regulation Sector at the department, said the figures reflect sustained growth and the success of regulatory and legislative frameworks in strengthening the emirate’s attractiveness.

He added that the department is continuing to develop smart services and update legislation to keep pace with growth, boost investor confidence and support a sustainable investment environment.

Al Nuaimi said Ajman’s infrastructure and public services continue to improve, enhancing competitiveness and attracting investment.

He said that the attestation of lease contracts of all types saw significant activity during the first quarter of 2026, with a total of 36,432 contracts signed. These were distributed as follows: 25,957 residential contracts, 10,415 commercial contracts and 60 investment contracts. This reflects the high demand in the rental market and the efficiency of the operational system in the Emirate.

The directives of Ajman's wise leadership focus on motivating both citizens and investors by providing a comprehensive system of supportive facilities and incentives. The legislation and regulations in Ajman are characterised by their flexibility and clarity, contributing to creating a stimulating environment for entrepreneurship.