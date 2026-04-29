Arab Finance: The net profits of East Delta Flour Mills increased by 6.48% to EGP 142.277 million in the first half (H1) of fiscal year 2025/2026, versus EGP 133.615 million a year earlier, according to the unaudited financial statements.

Revenues also jumped to EGP 626.751 million at the end of March 2026 from EGP 599.979 million.

In the first quarter (Q1) of FY 2025/2026, East Delta Flour Mills posted a 8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax to EGP 46.096 million, up from EGP 42.807 million.