Arab Finance: Chairman of the Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority (MRMIA) Yasser Ramadan held a series of meetings with Turkish and American officials and companies to explore opportunities to attract investment to Egypt’s mining sector, according to a statement.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the OECD Critical Minerals Forum in Istanbul, as part of ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources to strengthen international cooperation, exchange expertise, and support a more attractive investment environment for the sector.

During the forum, Ramadan met with Tuna Kaskati, Exploration Director at Esan, a Turkish mining company. The discussions focused on potential areas of cooperation and recent developments in Egypt’s mining investment climate. Both sides agreed to coordinate communication between Esan and companies operating in Egypt to facilitate new partnerships.

Ramadan also held talks with Michael Kopp, a senior advisor to the Secretary of the US Department of Energy (DOE), as they discussed cooperation opportunities in mining, energy, and critical minerals.

The meeting addressed leveraging US expertise to support sector development, as well as strengthening engagement with American companies active in this field.

The two sides also discussed inviting these companies to participate in Egypt’s upcoming mining forum, scheduled for next September, with the US side expressing interest in organizing a delegation visit to Cairo for the event.

In a separate meeting, Ramadan met with Georgina Hallett, Chief of Staff and Chief Sustainability Officer for the London Metal Exchange, to discuss cooperation on developing operational mechanisms within Egypt’s mining sector in line with international best practices.

The meetings come as Egypt continues to implement measures aimed at improving the investment landscape in mining and positioning the sector to attract new international partnerships.