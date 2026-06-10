Muscat – The Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) has secured investment commitments worth more than $7.5bn through a series of agreements signed with investors from Asia, Europe and the Middle East, reinforcing Duqm’s position as a growing hub for clean energy, manufacturing, logistics and tourism.

The agreements, signed on Monday during a ceremony held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Duqm, cover projects in green hydrogen, battery materials, power generation, petrochemicals, industrial manufacturing, tourism and residential infrastructure.

The signing ceremony was led by H E Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), and attended by senior representatives of investing companies from Oman, India, China, South Korea, Germany, Egypt and the Philippines.

Speaking at the event, H E Al Yousef said the investments reflected growing international confidence in Duqm’s ability to serve regional and global markets.

“Investors have multiple options when deciding where to establish a business. What they find in SEZAD is a strong combination of industrial land, port access, energy infrastructure, regional connectivity and room for expansion,” he said.

H E Al Yousef added that the new projects would generate wider economic benefits through export growth, job creation, business partnerships and the development of industrial supply chains.

The investment commitments reflect growing international interest in Duqm as companies seek access to industrial land, port infrastructure, energy resources and regional trade routes amid rising global demand for cleaner industrial materials, battery components, green fuels and resilient production hubs.

Among the $7.5bn worth of commitments, the largest investment comes from ACME Group, which is advancing the second and third phases of its green hydrogen and green ammonia project in Duqm with an investment of $4.2bn. Spanning 10 sqkm, the two phases are expected to produce 800,000 tonnes of green ammonia and 142,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually once fully operational. Commercial operations are scheduled to commence in 2030 and 2033.

Another major development is a $500mn investment by a Chinese company to establish a battery anode materials facility producing silicon-carbon materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Output is expected to increase from 2,000 tonnes per year in the first phase to 5,000 tonnes in the second phase. The project is expected to support localisation of part of the electric vehicle battery supply chain in Oman, while serving export markets as global demand for electric mobility continues to grow.

In the manufacturing sector, India’s TROT Holdings signed a memorandum of cooperation to develop a $500mn integrated industrial complex covering 1mn sqm. The project will be implemented in four phases and is expected to attract both Omani and international companies engaged in light industrial activities.

Supporting infrastructure is also being expanded to accommodate the growing industrial base. Jindal Shadeed Oman signed an agreement to develop a $78mn residential community for employees on a 460,000 sqm site. The project will include 500 housing units and related facilities, reflecting increasing demand for workforce accommodation in Duqm.

An Omani-Korean consortium is investing $910mn in an 890MW power station to support future industrial growth. Early commissioning is expected in 2028, with full commercial operations planned for 2029.

Energy infrastructure also featured prominently in the latest agreements. OQ Group signed a memorandum of cooperation for a $750mn natural gas liquids separation and processing plant in Duqm’s petrochemical industrial zone. The project is expected to provide feedstock for downstream industries and strengthen links between the energy, logistics and manufacturing sectors within SEZAD.

The latest round of agreements also highlights growing investor confidence in Duqm’s tourism and commercial potential. Ruby Investment & Development signed a memorandum of cooperation for a $480mn tourism project comprising two hotels, a shopping mall and office space, further enhancing Duqm’s appeal as a destination to live, work and visit.

Ahmed Akaak, CEO of SEZAD, said, “These agreements mark an important stage in SEZAD’s development. As new industries establish operations in Duqm, the value will come not only from individual investments but from the connections between them. The opportunities for local procurement, specialist services, industrial collaboration and workforce development become broader. That is how economic zones mature and how long-term in-country value is created.”

The agreements, covering industries ranging from green ammonia and battery materials to tourism, power generation and petrochemicals, underscore Duqm’s growing role as one of the region’s emerging industrial and clean energy hubs.