Arab Finance: Al Khair River for Development, Agricultural Investment, and Environmental Services achieved net profits attributable to the parent company valued at EGP 4 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to the financial results.

The quarterly earnings were 31.06% year-on-year (YoY) lower than EGP 5.817 million.

Revenues jumped to EGP 69.432 million in Q1 2026 from EGP 925,055 at the end of March 2025, while earnings per share (EPS) went down to EGP 0.00336 from EGP 0.00342.

In 2025, Al Khair River recorded consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company worth EGP 42.622 million, an annual plunge of 16.58% from EGP 51.092.