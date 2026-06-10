Arab Finance: Marseilia Almasreia Alkhalegeya for Holding Investment registered an annual leap of 405% in consolidated net profit attributable to the shareholders in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, the financial results revealed.

Marseilia logged net profits amounting to EGP 54.209 million, compared to EGP 10.734 million in Q1 2025.

Revenues hiked to EGP 550.177 million in Q1 2026 from EGP 150.283 million a year earlier, while earnings per share (EPS) climbed to EGP 0.261 from EGP 0.052.

In the first three months of 2026, the standalone net profit after tax jumped by 386.41% YoY to EGP 54.975 million from EGP 11.302 million.