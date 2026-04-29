Damac International, a leading luxury real estate developer, has announced the launch of its premium project - Harir Residences - in the heart of Iraq’s capital.

Located within its Damac Hills Baghdad community, it comprises two 12-storey towers, featuring a total of 210 apartments with a mix of one- to three-bedroom apartments, said a statement from the developer.

While the project draws inspiration from global standards of luxury, it also resonates with the enduring spirit and rich cultural heritage of Baghdad — a city that has long stood as a centre of civilisation, knowledge, and the arts, and as a historic crossroads for cultures along the banks of the Tigris River.

In this sense, Harir Residences represents a contemporary extension of this deeply rooted identity, where Baghdad’s historic legacy meets modern architecture to create a residential experience that reflects Iraq’s authenticity and aspirations for the future, it stated.

The launch further extends Damac’s vision of developing world-class residential communities and adds a distinctive landmark to the Iraqi capital’s urbanscape.

The apartments feature spacious balconies and stunning views over surrounding lakes and greenery. A fully integrated model of refined urban living that combines architectural sophistication, a sense of community, the serenity of nature, and luxury lifestyles, Harir Residences is inspired by Damac Hills in Dubai; one of the region’s most prominent master-planned communities, it stated.

On the new launch, Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, Damac, said: "Harir Residences reflects our vision of creating exceptional lifestyle that elevate the concept of modern living in Baghdad by combining global luxury with authentic local character. At Damac, we believe in delivering projects that add real value to Iraq’s real estate landscape and offer residents an integrated lifestyle within a community defined by quality, innovation, and distinction."

Harir Residences is strategically located opposite the prominent Baghdad landmark Abbas Ibn Firnas Square, just a five-minute drive from Baghdad International Airport and surrounding universities, 10 minutes from the Green Zone and Al Mansour, and 15 minutes from leading five-star hotels.

In addition, Harir Residences offers thoughtfully designed leisure and lifestyle amenities; including state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor fitness facilities, flexible workspaces, a children’s water play area, all set within a vibrant community setting, said the developer.

Residents also benefit from the integrated amenities across the wider Damac Hills Baghdad community, including family parks, sports courts, the Malibu Bay wave beach, a social hub at The Clubhouse, and retail outlets. Together, these facilities contribute to a complete residential environment and upscale community living, balancing privacy and social connection within a refined urban setting, it added.

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