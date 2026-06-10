Dubai-based AHS Properties is planning to launch a 25 billion UAE dirham ($6.81 billion) mixed-use development on Sheik Zayed Road this year, its founder and CEO said.



The project is currently under design, Abbas Sajwani told Gulf News. Details of the project will be released later this year, he added.



Bloomberg reported in December 2025 that Sajwani acquired a commercial high-rise on Sheikh Zayed Road from Commercial Bank of Dubai for $120 million, which was later rebranded as AHS Tower.

The Gulf News report said developer has acquired the 42-storey Shangri-La Dubai hotel property on Sheikh Zayed Road for AED 1.1 billion ($299.52 million).



Sajwani said no final decision has been made on the future of the Shangri-La Dubai, with plans to upgrade and reposition parts of the tower to improve its long-term value, Gulf News said.



The 26-year-old Sajwani was named the youngest Arab billionaire and the youngest billionaire globally in real estate, with a net worth of $1.9 billion by Forbes, a company press statement said in May.



AHS Properties estimated its project pipeline value to reach AED 50 billion by the end of 2026, the statement said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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