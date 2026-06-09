Reportage Group,. a leading UAE-based real estate developer, has officially broken ground on its premium residential development, SENSI, on Saadiyat Island, marking a significant milestone in the Group’s strategic expansion into one of Abu Dhabi’s most prestigious and culturally rich destinations.

Strategically located, SENSI introduces a refined residential offering in a destination globally recognised for its unique fusion of culture, nature, luxury hospitality, and premium lifestyle experiences.

As Abu Dhabi continues investing in world-class destinations and lifestyle-led communities, Saadiyat remains one of the emirate’s most sought-after investment locations, offering strong long-term value appreciation, sustained demand, and enduring residential appeal.

The project also marks an important chapter in Reportage Group’s Abu Dhabi journey. After shaping communities and launching landmark developments across multiple districts of the capital, the Group now expands its footprint into Saadiyat Island - bringing its signature philosophy of delivering some of the market’s most competitive investment propositions, without compromising on design, quality, or lifestyle.

Through SENSI, Reportage combines distinctive architecture, thoughtfully curated living experiences, and strong long-term value, while continuing its mission of making upscale living more accessible to a broader segment of homeowners and investors, it stated.

The groundbreaking ceremony signals the transition of SENSI from vision to reality only five months after its official launch, reflecting Reportage Group’s integrated and operationally efficient business model, strong execution capabilities, and ability to rapidly transform ambition into reality.

In an industry often characterized by extended development timelines, the accelerated progression of SENSI underscores Reportage Group’s disciplined approach to development and its commitment to delivering projects with speed, confidence, and long-term vision.

Inspired by the essence of its name — SENSI, the Italian word for “the senses” — the development introduces a distinctive architectural identity rooted in elegance, intentionality, and emotional connection.

On the key milestone, CEO and Group Managing Director Andrea Nucera said: "The groundbreaking of SENSI only months after its launch reflects the strength of Reportage Group’s integrated and operationally efficient business model - one that enables us to move with speed, precision, and confidence from vision to execution."

"At Reportage, we manage the full development lifecycle with a disciplined and agile approach, allowing us to consistently deliver value to our investors and customers alike," he stated.

"Our move into Saadiyat Island represents a strategic investment in one of Abu Dhabi’s most prestigious and future-forward destinations - a location defined by cultural significance, premium lifestyle appeal, and strong long-term growth potential. We believe Sensi is uniquely positioned to offer an exceptional balance between architectural distinction, lifestyle quality, and compelling investment value, reinforcing our commitment to making upscale living more accessible while continuing to shape communities that stand the test of time," he added.l

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