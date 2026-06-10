Kuwait’s Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) launched several tenders during the first quarter of 2026 to support infrastructure development in Kuwait’s new residential cities, according to a report by local Arabic-language newspaper Al Anba.

The report, based on a real estate sector report issued by Kuwait Finance House, said the new tenders included a roads project in Al-Mutlaa City and a tender for completion of public utilities and services in South Sabah Al-Ahmad City, each with an implementation period of 900 days.

Water towers and power infrastructure

PAHW also issued tenders during the first quarter for construction of 10 water towers within Kuwait’s affordable housing programme. The project will be implemented in phases over 36 months to strengthen residential infrastructure in the new cities.

During the same period, the Authority signed contracts valued at approximately 36.5 million Kuwaiti dinars ($119 million) for supply and extension of underground power cables for electricity substations in South Sabah Al-Ahmad City. The execution period for the cable contracts is around three years.

According to the report, work is also underway to establish four main transformer stations and 40 low-voltage substations. The first package of substations is expected to be completed in July 2026.

Education infrastructure

The report added that during the fourth quarter of 2025, PAHW signed several contracts under an investment partnership programme for development of schools in Jaber Al-Ahmad Residential City. The school development contracts are valued at around KWD 8.9 million ($29 million).

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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