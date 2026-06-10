A number of Dubai developers are partnering with local banks to offer home loans at competitive rates, increasing homeownership in the emirate.

Dubai Holding Real Estate (DHRE), the real estate unit of Dubai Holding, has joined the bandwagon and partnered with Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) to offer home financing for properties across Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties.

The programme is available to UAE nationals and residents, including salaried and self-employed buyers purchasing (qualified) off-plan and completed villas and apartments across DHRE’s portfolio.

The programme offers both conventional and Islamic financing at fixed and variable rates, subject to eligibility and approval, DHRE said in a statement.

It also includes digital pre-approval supported by automated eligibility assessment.

The programme will provide financing from the 30 percent construction stage once customers have met the 50 percent payment threshold.

In April, Sobha Realty partnered with Emirates NBD to provide mortgages to eligible customers purchasing units in its developments.

In January, the developer had announced a partnership with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank to offer fast-track home financing solutions for UAE residents.

In May, ADIB and DAMAC Properties launched a home financing plan, offering flexible financing structures, fee waivers, short‑term cost support and complimentary property takaful (Shariah‑compliant insurance) to property buyers.

This month, Dubai Land Department and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism said the first-time home buyer programme enabled more than 3,200 residents to own homes in the emirate since its launch in July 2025, generating more than 5 billion UAE dirhams ($1.36 billion).

The programme has 22 developers, with five banks offering eligible first-time buyers access to home financing.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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