Sobha Realty, a leading project developer, has announced that it has sealed a new strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) to offer fast-track home financing solutions for UAE residents.

Under this collaboration, they will be able to access sharia-compliant home financing facilities upon just 35% construction completion of Sobha off-plan properties, said a statement from Sobha Realty.

This initiative is designed to make homeownership more accessible by reducing the financial entry barrier for buyers, it stated.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group, said: "At Sobha, we’ve never viewed a home as a transaction. It’s a legacy built brick by brick, on a foundation of trust. This partnership with ADIB is an extension of that philosophy, offering our off-plan buyers a financing path that’s as thoughtfully constructed as our homes."

For Sobha Realty, known for its ‘Backward Integration’ model and meticulous delivery standards, this financing framework complements its commitment to customer trust.

The offering is not just a financial product; it’s a continuation of Sobha’s belief that true luxury lies in assurance, transparency, and attention to every detail, including how a home is financed, he stated.

Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, said: "Today’s buyers seek clarity, credibility and convenience. Our collaboration with ADIB brings exactly that to the off-plan journey. It’s a progressive step that aligns financial accessibility with the certainty Sobha Realty is known for, ensuring our customers can plan their future with both confidence and ease."

Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, said: "We are pleased to collaborate with Sobha Realty in this initiative. At ADIB, we are consistently looking for innovative ways to serve our customers and align our financial solutions with their evolving lifestyle needs."

"This initiative ensures a more accessible and structured route to homeownership, built on the principles of transparency and Sharia compliance," he added.

Sobha Realty’s promise has always been deeper than design or delivery. It’s about reimagining what a home can mean. As the UAE’s property market matures and diversifies, this partnership ensures that buyers are not only investing in real estate but entering into a relationship grounded in expertise, vision, and peace of mind, said Menon.

Whether it’s the signature finishes, the rigorous quality checks, or now, financing designed with the same degree of intent, Sobha Realty continues to redefine what excellence in real estate truly looks like, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

