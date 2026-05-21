Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, and DAMAC Properties, the UAE’s and the Middle East’s largest private real estate developer, today launched a landmark home financing plan designed to provide ease and stability for homebuyers. The comprehensive solution removes significant financial obstacles, making homeownership more accessible and affordable for individuals and families across the UAE.

This collaboration reflects a shared vision to enhance the homeownership experience and provide flexible financing solutions that support the sustainable growth of the UAE’s real estate sector. It also underscores both parties’ commitment to expanding homeownership opportunities and supporting the long-term stability of residents, in line with the advanced position the UAE real estate market has achieved.

It provides DAMAC customers with solutions designed to ease the initial financial burden through flexible financing structures, fee waivers, and short‑term cost support, in addition to complimentary property takaful (Shariah‑compliant insurance). This helps reduce upfront costs and facilitates a smoother onboarding experience for new homeowners.

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties, said: “True leadership is about anticipating the needs of the people you serve to meet aspiration with opportunity. Through our collaboration with ADIB, we are making homeownership simpler and more affordable to individuals and families. In a world of rapid change, the dream of owning a home should be a constant, so we will continue to build pathways to stability and prosperity to support families in finding a place to call their own.”

Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, said: “This partnership is a clear demonstration of ADIB’s commitment to revolutionising the customer experience as part of its vision for 2035. By combining strategic collaborations with leading solutions, such as our straight through digital onboarding for home finance approvals that has reduced onboarding timelines from days to minutes, ADIB is making its vision of becoming the world’s most innovative Islamic bank a reality.”

Building on this collaboration, both ADIB and DAMAC will continue to explore opportunities to enhance accessibility to homeownership through innovative and customer-focused solutions, supporting the continued development of the UAE’s real estate landscape and the evolving needs of its residents.

About Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”)

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 287 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile, and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking, and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997, and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in five strategic markets including Egypt, where it has 75 branches, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Banker, a Financial Times publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad, and Etisalat, and a wide range of financing products.

For media information, please visit www.adib.ae or contact:

ADIB

Lamia Khaled Hariz

ADIB Head of Public Affairs Weber Shandwick

adib@webershandwick.com

About DAMAC Properties

DAMAC Properties is the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, and has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region and internationally, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom. Since then, the company has delivered more than 50,000 homes with over 55,000 more in diverse planning and development phases, joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion, lifestyle, and sports brands to create tremendous living experiences, such as Roberto Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Chelsea Football Club, and Oracle Red Bull Racing. With a consistent vision and momentum, DAMAC is building the next generation of luxury living across the globe.

Live the Luxury. Visit us at www.damacproperties.com

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For more information, please contact:

Shalaka Paradkar

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

DAMAC Properties

Email: shalaka.paradkar@damacgroup.com