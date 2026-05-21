Dubai, United Arab Emirates: While global real estate capital recalibrates, Abbas Sajwani is accelerating.

The 26-year-old Founder and CEO of AHS Properties - recently recognised by Forbes as the youngest Arab billionaire and the youngest billionaire globally in real estate, with a net worth of $1.9 billion - is building one of the fastest-scaling development platforms in Dubai.

Since launching in 2021, AHS Properties has expanded from ultra-luxury villa redevelopments into a multi-billion-dollar portfolio spanning waterfront residential, Grade-A commercial, and large-scale mixed-use developments across Dubai’s most strategic corridors.

Its commercial flagship, AHS Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road, sold out during construction, while its broader pipeline is projected to reach AED 50 billion by year-end.

This growth is underpinned by a strategy that runs counter to broader market caution.

“The real risk in this market isn’t volatility, it’s waiting,” Sajwani said. “By the time conviction feels obvious, the opportunity is already priced in.”

At a time when segments of global capital have moved to the sidelines amid geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, AHS Properties has continued to deploy, advancing strategic land acquisitions and launching new developments aligned with long-term demand.

Sajwani’s thesis is structural, not cyclical.

He believes Dubai is undergoing a permanent repositioning, from a discretionary luxury destination to a core hub for global capital, driven by sustained inflows of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, founders, and family offices.

“This isn’t about short-term demand,” he said. “It’s about where capital is choosing to live.”

That perspective is informed by early experience in financial markets. Beginning equity trading at 14, Sajwani developed a disciplined, long-term approach to capital allocation, one now applied at scale across real estate.

As global investors reassess geographic exposure, AHS Properties is emerging as a high-conviction operator, building not around market sentiment, but ahead of it.

For further media information visit: https://ahsproperties.com/abbas-sajwani/

About AHS Properties, please visit: https://ahsproperties.com/

Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Tammy Atlee, Communications Director: tammy.atlee@ahs-properties.com

Sura Hammadin, PR Manager: sura.hammadin@ahs-properties.com

Lilas Alarbed, Communications Manager: lilas.alarbed@ahs-properties.com