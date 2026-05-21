Cairo, Egypt: QNB Egypt, a subsidiary of QNB Group, a leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, announced the launch of an electronic toll collection platform powered by digital payment solutions on highways.

The launch event was attended by QNB Egypt’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mohamed Bedeir; Mr. Yehia Abou El Fotouh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Bank of Egypt, Mr. Mohamed Khairat, Assistant Chief Executive Officer and Chief Business Officer at QNB Egypt, Mr. Ali Abdel Raouf, Chief Operating Officer at QNB Egypt; and Mr. Karim Soos, Retail Chief Executive Banking Retail at National Bank of Egypt, along with several representatives from relevant entities.

The platform introduces advanced digital banking solutions for heavy-duty vehicles on highways across the country, enabling seamless toll payments while enhancing operational efficiency and transparency in collection processes. It also contributes to accelerating payment and settlement procedures, reducing reliance on cash transactions, and supporting smoother traffic flow.

This step reflects QNB Egypt’s commitment, as a leading financial institution, to supporting the country’s comprehensive digital transformation plans, building a sustainable digital economy, and advancing financial inclusion, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals and the bank’s digital strategy.

Meanwhile, the National Bank of Egypt is supporting the shift to digital toll collection for passenger vehicles on highways, helping improve traffic flow, while enabling swift, seamless, and fully electronic payment processes.

The digital platform is powered through an advanced mobile application designed for both passenger and heavy-duty vehicles, enabling users to create accounts and recharge balances through multiple digital payment channels. Each vehicle is assigned a unique QR code that is automatically scanned upon passing through toll gates, allowing toll fees to be deducted instantly from the user’s balance.

To activate the solution, QNB Egypt has established a number of partnerships, including the collaboration with Damen for Electronic Payments, alongside specialised companies such as Octane, Fuelin, PetroApp, and Tafweela, which offer direct subscriptions to vehicle owners facilitating seamless payment and collection processes.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohamed Bedeir, Chief Executive Officer of QNB Egypt, said: “We are proud of this partnership, which reflects QNB Egypt’s commitment to supporting national efforts to modernise the transportation system through innovative digital payment solutions. The initiative contributes to accelerating the transition toward a less cash-dependent society, in line with global best practices in digital payments.”

From his side, Yehia Abou El Fotouh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Bank of Egypt, stated that this step comes as part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to support the electronic payments ecosystem and provide modern banking methods that ensure collection processes are carried out securely, quickly, and efficiently nationwide, through the provision and operation of point-of-sale (POS) terminals.

About QNB Egypt:

QNB Egypt is a subsidiary of QNB Group, a leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa.

The Bank’s vision is to strengthen its position as the preferred banking partner for customers in the Egyptian market, driven by its world-class financial services and high-quality service for both corporate and retail clients.

It also remains committed to its social responsibility in achieving sustainable development and delivering optimal returns to its shareholders.

The Bank serves more than 1,961,694 customers through a team of over 7,680 specialised bankers, supported by a nationwide branch network covering all governorates across Egypt. Its network spans over 239 branches, 920 ATMs, and more than 38,960 Point-of-Sale to serve clients nationwide in addition to a 24/7 customer contact centre.