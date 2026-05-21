Dubai, UAE; Elsewedy Electric, a leading integrated provider of energy and infrastructure solutions across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, has announced the acquisition of a 60% majority stake in Netherlands-based Thomassen Service, a specialized provider of gas turbine maintenance and repair solutions.

The transaction includes Thomassen Service’s Middle East and Africa operations (TSME), its filter manufacturing unit, and its Africa-based subsidiary. The agreement was signed by Eng. Ahmed Elsewedy, CEO and Managing Director of Elsewedy Electric, and Eng. Peter Hertog, CEO of Thomassen Service, in the presence of Mr. Sadek Elsewedy, Chairman, alongside senior leadership from both organizations.

This acquisition represents a strategic milestone in Elsewedy Electric’s growth journey, reinforcing its position as a leading energy solutions provider and expanding its capabilities in gas turbine operation, maintenance, and component repairs supported by over three decades of technical expertise. It also aligns with the company’s strategy to deliver fully integrated, end-to-end solutions across the energy value chain.

This acquisition comes at a time of accelerating demand for reliable energy infrastructure across the Arabian Gulf, where power generation and industrial development continue to scale in line with Vision 2030 objectives.

As part of its expansion strategy, Elsewedy Electric is currently developing two advanced facilities in the United Arab Emirates dedicated to gas turbine component repair. The acquisition is expected to significantly enhance the company’s ability to deliver high-quality, localized services across the region, reducing reliance on overseas facilities while improving turnaround times, operational efficiency, and asset reliability for clients.

Eng. Ahmed Elsewedy, CEO and Managing Director of Elsewedy Electric, commented: “This acquisition marks an important step in strengthening our technical capabilities and expanding the value we deliver to our customers across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. By combining Thomassen Service’s specialized expertise with our integrated project capabilities, we are well positioned to meet the evolving needs of the energy sector.” He added: “It also represents a key milestone in our global expansion strategy, enabling us to provide comprehensive solutions across the full lifecycle of energy projects—from execution to long-term maintenance and operation—while ensuring the highest standards of performance and reliability.”

Eng. Peter Hertog, CEO of Thomassen Service, said: “Joining Elsewedy Electric opens significant opportunities to scale our operations and extend our reach into new markets. We are proud to become part of a group that shares our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer focus. He added: “Our strong track record in turbine maintenance and repair, supported by agile technical teams and international experience, positions us well to contribute to Elsewedy Electric’s growing portfolio and deliver enhanced value to customers across key markets.”

Thomassen Service’s advanced capabilities in on-site turbine maintenance and component repair will further strengthen Elsewedy Electric’s service offering, particularly for industrial, petrochemical, and energy sector clients requiring high-performance and reliable solutions.

Through this acquisition, Thomassen Service is set to benefit from Elsewedy Electric’s financial strength, regional footprint, and integrated engineering and construction ecosystems supporting its expansion into high-growth markets and reinforcing its position within the global energy services landscape.

This partnership is expected to accelerate investments in technology, enhance operational capabilities, and develop talent and infrastructure, enabling both companies to deliver advanced, efficient solutions across the energy, oil, and gas sectors.