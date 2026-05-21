Investments Exceeding KWD 825 million

A Strategic Project Supporting Kuwait’s Digital Infrastructure and Transformation Objectives

Manama, Bahrain: Beyon announced the signing of a Public Private Partnership (PPP) commitment agreement with the Ministry of Communications in Kuwait and the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP), formalizing its selection as the Winning Investor for the Fixed Telecommunications Network Development Project in Kuwait.

The agreement was signed at the Government Communication Center of the Council of Ministers by H.E. Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Beyon Chairman, Eng. Mishal Al-Zaid, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Communications, and Ms. Asma Al-Mousa, Acting Director General at the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP), in the presence of H.E. Mr. Omar Saud Al-Omar, Kuwait Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and Acting Minister of Information and Culture, and H.E. Dr. Yaqoub Al-Sayed Yousef Al-Rifai, Kuwait Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Public Private Partnership Projects, and H.E. Mr. Salah Ali Al-Maliki, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the State of Kuwait, alongside several senior officials from the participating entities.

The project is considered one of the largest digital infrastructure initiatives in the State of Kuwait, with expected investments exceeding KWD 825 million over the 50-year partnership term. The project aims to develop, design, finance, build, operate, and maintain Kuwait’s fixed telecommunications network through a modern operating model based on the establishment of a specialized company to manage and operate wholesale infrastructure in line with international standards.

The project includes a comprehensive re-engineering of Kuwait’s national telecommunications network, including the development of the last-mile access network, modernization of transport and backhaul networks, development of Next Generation Network (NGN) systems, and the gradual decommissioning of the legacy copper network, paving the way for a more efficient, reliable, and sustainable digital infrastructure.

The project also includes a commitment by the Project Company to provide high-speed fiber connectivity to 90 percent of plots within the first five years of the project, supported by technical capabilities enabling symmetrical speeds of up to 10Gbps. This will enhance Kuwait’s ability to support cloud services, artificial intelligence technologies, smart cities, and advanced digital government services.

The project will be financed and developed by the project company and therefore will not impose a financial burden on the State of Kuwait. In addition to the financial returns that the State of Kuwait will generate from the project, it will also create specialized employment opportunities for Kuwaiti nationals. Furthermore, Kuwaiti citizens will have the opportunity to participate in the ownership of the Project Company through a public offering of 50 percent of its shares following full operational commencement, strengthening community participation in the development of strategic national assets. Public sector entities in Kuwait will also retain a shareholding in the Project Company.

H.E. Mr. Omar Saud Al-Omar, Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and Acting Minister of Information and Culture, affirmed that the agreement represents a pivotal stage in the development of Kuwait’s national digital infrastructure and reflects the State’s direction toward building a modern telecommunications network that supports the digital economy and enhances Kuwait’s readiness for future technological developments.

H.E. Mr. Omar Saud Al-Omar also stated that the project extends beyond the development of a conventional telecommunications network and establishes strategic infrastructure that will serve as the backbone for future digital services, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence applications, and advanced government services. He added that the project reflects the State’s approach toward maximizing the efficiency of national asset management and ensuring the long-term sustainability of technical and investment development.

He further added that the project represents an advanced model for public-private partnership, contributing to knowledge transfer, enhanced competitiveness, encouraging digital investments, and improving the efficiency of services provided to users and businesses in the State of Kuwait.

From his end, H.E. Dr. Yaqoub Al-Rifai, Minister of Finance, stated the project is a strategic initiative that reflects the success of the public-private partnership model in attracting high-quality investments with long-term economic and developmental impact. He noted that the agreement represents an important step toward enhancing the efficiency of national infrastructure and achieving sustainable added value for the State of Kuwait.

Dr. Al-Rifai added that the project combines both economic and technical factors by enabling private sector participation in the development and operation of one of the country’s most important strategic assets within a regulatory and operational framework that ensures efficiency, sustainability, and optimized returns for both the State and society.

Meanwhile, Eng. Mishal Al-Zaid, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Communications, stated that the project represents a comprehensive re-engineering of Kuwait’s fixed telecommunications network and transitioning it toward a modern operating model based on an independent and professional infrastructure capable of supporting the requirements of digital growth over the coming decades.

Eng. Al-Zaid added that the project will contribute to improving the reliability and capacity of the national network, reducing service disruptions, and enabling service providers to offer more advanced and efficient digital solutions, positively impacting the quality, speed, and stability of services provided to end users.

He further noted that Beyon Group was selected following a comprehensive technical, financial, and legal evaluation process involving competition among regional and international specialized companies and consortiums, affirming that the Group possesses extensive experience in managing large-scale fiber infrastructure networks and implementing structural separation models within the telecommunications sector.

Commenting on the occasion, H.E. Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of Beyon Group, expressed the Group’s pride in partnering with the State of Kuwait on this strategic project, affirming the deep-rooted and historic ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait, which have consistently served as a distinguished model of Gulf unity and strategic cooperation between the two brotherly nations. He further noted that the commitment agreement represents an important milestone in regional cooperation within the telecommunications and digital infrastructure sector.

H.E. Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa added that Beyon will leverage its technical and operational expertise to develop an advanced national network that supports Kuwait’s future ambitions and contributes to the delivery of world-class digital infrastructure that supports economic growth, advanced digital services, and the State’s readiness for the requirements of the modern digital economy.

He concluded by affirming that the project represents a significant step in the development of Kuwait’s telecommunications sector, contributing to strengthening the country’s position as an advanced regional hub for technology and innovation, in line with the pillars of the Kuwait National Development Plan, particularly in advancing infrastructure development and supporting a diversified and sustainable economy.

It is worth noting that the project advisors, Tri International Consulting Group (TICG), Kamco Invest, and Al Tamimi & Company, worked alongside the Ministry of Communications and the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) throughout the various stages of the project, contributing to the efficient selection of the winning investor in accordance with the highest professional standards.

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com

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ABOUT BEYON:

Beyon is a global technology group, dedicated to bringing technology closer to people and businesses with best-in-class connectivity and digital solutions. As a group, Beyon is focused on creating a prosperous digital growth portfolio through its subsidiary companies Batelco, Beyon Money, Beyon Cyber, Beyon Solutions, and Beyon Connect. Beyon also supports a successful group of international investments, subsidiaries and affiliates in several locations including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, the Maldives, The Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Diego Garcia, St. Helena, Ascension Island, and the Falkland Islands.

Beyon is a listed entity on the Bahrain Bourse, for more information visit www.beyon.com