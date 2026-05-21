Mall of the Emirates follows successful openings of Primark in Dubai Mall and City Centre Mirdif, building on the regional brand debut in Kuwait last year

To mark the celebration, Primark and Alshaya Group thank Dubai for the warm welcome to the region

Kuwait: Primark, the international fashion retailer known for its affordable fashion and everyday essentials, has officially opened its third store in Dubai at Mall of the Emirates, in partnership with Alshaya Group.

The Primark Mall of the Emirates store has opened its ground floor space, offering over 36,000 square feet of retail space in a spacious, modern shopping environment. The first floor is set to open later in the year, adding a further 8,500 square feet and expanding the overall store experience. Once complete, the store will form one of Primark’s largest locations in Dubai and will employ over 400 colleagues.

The opening today was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by representatives from Alshaya Group, Majid Al Futtaim, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, celebrating the completion of the Dubai Primark hat trick of three stores now open and recognising the warm welcome of the Primark brand to the UAE.

Following Primark’s highly anticipated regional debut in Kuwait last year, and UAE debut at Dubai Mall in March this year - followed quickly by City Centre Mirdif - the Mall of the Emirates opening reinforces the brand’s long-term commitment to the UAE and Dubai, setting the foundation for continued growth across the region.

John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group, said: “Today’s opening of Primark at Mall of the Emirates is a proud moment for Alshaya Group and our partnership with Primark as we open our third store in Dubai. But more so, this is a real reflection of the support of the UAE and Dubai, and I’d like to thank our partners, landlords, the government - and of course our new Primark customers - for their support. We are now looking forward to building on this strong foundation as the brand continues to grow across the Middle East.”

Jose Luis Martinez De Larramendi, Director of International Expansion at Primark, added: “As we celebrate the opening of Primark at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, I’d like to recognise and acknowledge our strong partnership with Alshaya Group on our third store in the UAE and fourth overall in the Middle East in less than a year. The excitement and response from shoppers to Primark opening its doors in the region has been amazing so far, and we can’t wait to open in Bahrain and Qatar later this year.”

Located in Mall of the Emirates, one of the region’s most iconic shopping destinations, the store offers Primark’s accessible fashion offering to even more customers across Dubai and the wider UAE. Shoppers can explore a wide selection of fashion across women’s, men’s, kids’ and beauty including everyday essentials, trend-led pieces and licensed collaborations, alongside the retailer’s more premium The Edit collection – all at the affordable prices Primark is known for globally.

Following today’s opening of Primark Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, further store openings are planned towards the end of 2026 in Bahrain (City Centre Bahrain) and Qatar (Doha Festival City).

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 70 well-loved, international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye and Europe, with over 3,500 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses including one of the region’s biggest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the experiences they want with the brands they love, in the ways they choose - including Starbucks, American Eagle, Footlocker, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, Chipotle, Primark and Ulta Beauty.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com

Media contact: diala.nahle@alshaya.com

About Primark

Primark was founded on a mission that everyone deserves to look and feel good – without paying more. We stand for great value without compromise, offering affordable fashion and everyday essentials that are made to last. Founded in Ireland in 1969, Primark is now an international fashion retailer, with more than 480 stores across 19 countries in Europe, the US and the Middle East, employing more than 80,000 colleagues. Millions of shoppers trust Primark every week for everything from everyday essentials like t-shirts and socks, to the latest fashion trends – all at unbeatable prices.

Primark is built on a belief and passion for physical stores – helping to bring high streets and retail centres to life and creating joyful, social experiences. The company is focused on driving positive change by giving clothing a longer life, protecting life on the planet and supporting the livelihoods of the people who make Primark clothes.

More information can be found here: https://corporate.primark.com/en-gb/a/our-approach/our-primark-cares-commitments

For Primark Media Enquiries: nadine.ghanem@alshaya.com

Learn more about Primark: www.primark.com/kw | www.primark.a