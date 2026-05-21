Up to five weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Salalah during the Khareef peak season, with year-round service to ensure connectivity across all seasons

Expanding Etihad's regional network with a new seasonal destination

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, today celebrated the inaugural flight of its new service to Salalah, introducing a direct connection between Abu Dhabi and Oman's southern coastal city. The new route will operate year-round, launching with two weekly flights on 21 May and increasing to five flights per week from 15 June to coincide with the Khareef season, when Salalah's coastline and mountains transform into vibrant green landscapes.

The introduction of flights to Salalah reflects Etihad's commitment to expanding its regional network, offering guests across the airline's global network seamless and consistent access to one of the Gulf's most bucket-list destinations. The new Salalah route is Etihad's second destination in Oman, complementing its long-standing operations to Muscat, which celebrates 20 years of operation this year.

With a flight time of under two hours, the new route offers an easy and refreshing summer escape for travellers from Abu Dhabi, and across Etihad's expanding global network; connecting the UAE capital directly with Salalah's unique seasonal landscape.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, said: "Launching services to Salalah marks an exciting new chapter in Etihad's commitment to strengthening connectivity to Oman. For 20 years now, our operations to Muscat have played an important role in connecting communities and cultures, and this new route builds on that proud history.

"Salalah is a truly unique destination, renowned for its lush landscapes, pristine beaches, and rich cultural heritage, particularly during the Khareef season, when it transforms into one of the Arabian Peninsula's most captivating holiday escapes. We are delighted to offer our guests easier access to this exceptional destination while continuing to support tourism growth across our network."

The launch supports Etihad's strategy to expand its regional footprint with routes that stimulate tourism and connect travellers to unique destinations across the Middle East. The expansion forms part of Etihad's phased approach to growing its network, with additional capacity deployed in line with demand across key markets. The enhanced schedule strengthens connectivity between Abu Dhabi and destinations across Europe, Asia and India, while providing seamless access to southern Oman.

Salalah's inaugural flight marks the start of Etihad's sought-after summer destinations network, followed by eight popular vacation spots across Europe and Africa. The medieval grandeur of Krakow (from 11 June), the sun-drenched shores of Palma de Mallorca (from 12 June) and the spice-scented beaches of Zanzibar (from 14 June), alongside returning seasonal favourites Santorini, Mykonos, Malaga, Nice and Al Alamein.

Salalah Flight Schedule from 21 May until 14 June

Flight From Departure To Arrival Days Aircraft EY687 Abu Dhabi 08:25 Salalah 10:15 Thursday, Sunday A320 EY688 Salalah 11:20 Abu Dhabi 13:10 Thursday, Sunday A320

Salalah Flight Schedule from 15 June

Flight From Departure To Arrival Days Aircraft EY687 Abu Dhabi 08:25 Salalah 10:15 Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday A320 EY688 Salalah 11:20 Abu Dhabi 13:10 Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday A320

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae