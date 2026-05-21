Dubai, UAE; As the financial services industry accelerates the adoption of artificial intelligence, resilience and trust have become essential to ensuring innovation delivers meaningful, secure outcomes at scale. Today, Mastercard announced the launch of its startup engagement and acceleration program, Mastercard Lighthouse 2026, in the UAE, in partnership with the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office.

The initiative connects high-potential AI and fintech startups with leading financial institutions, ecosystem partners and investors through the technology company’s global network while fast-tracking their scaling process through an intensive mentorship program, run in collaboration with global industry experts.

Mastercard Lighthouse UAE aims to bridge the gap between the fast-growing startup ecosystem and the ability of financial institutions to adopt and scale innovation. The program provides a structured pathway for startups and enterprises to collaborate, pilot and commercialize AI-led solutions that enhance trust, manage risk and strengthen resilience, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for digital finance and innovation.

The inaugural UAE edition of the initiative focuses on discovering promising AI-powered solutions in the fields of agentic commerce and personalization, risk, trust and resilience as well as micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) credit provision and all emerging fintechs using AI.

Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director at Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, said: “This initiative reflects the UAE’s strategic commitment to advancing artificial intelligence responsibly, strengthening trust, enhancing security, and building a resilient digital economy for the future. It also aligns with the UAE’s broader vision of cementing its position as a leading global hub for artificial intelligence.

Saqr Binghalib added that this approach is designed to turn innovation into long-term impact and sustainable value by bringing together startups, financial institutions, and innovation partners to scale practical AI-driven solutions. This collaboration helps ensure lasting benefits and meaningful returns for economies and communities alike.”

“Mastercard Lighthouse is designed to help promising AI and fintech startups scale through stronger ecosystem collaboration, industry expertise, and commercialization opportunities. We are delighted to bring the program to the UAE and support the country’s ambition to further strengthen its position as a global hub for digital innovation,” said Mark Elliott, Division President, East Arabia, Mastercard.

AI adoption continues to accelerate, with 88% of organizations worldwide using the technology regularly as of last year, compared with 78% in 2024. In the MENA region, the AI market, where around 3,000 companies currently operate, is expected to reach a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.8% between 2024 and 2030. These dynamics highlight the need for structured programs like Mastercard Lighthouse to help scale innovation in this space.

Mastercard Lighthouse was launched in 2018 in the Nordic and Baltic regions as a partnership-driven platform designed to help startups and established players collaborate to bring innovations to market and has since expanded to Türkiye. To date, the initiative has brought over 300 partnerships and generated more than $1.3 billion in investments while producing several unicorns among its 228 alumni.

Mastercard Lighthouse UAE 2026 is open to AI and fintech startups operating in the UAE. Interested participants can apply at https://www.uaelighthouse.com by 19 June 2026.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.co