The Group's 12-week 'Win a Dream Home' campaign concludes with a spectacular ceremony honouring its grand prize winners

Dubai, UAE: The UAE retail industry’s resilience power was in full display when some retail chains reported improved performance after experiencing sluggish sales for a brief period.

Prominent among the retail chains that recouped sales is Shaklan Group, UAE-based retail organization with focus on operating supermarkets, hypermarkets, and department stores.

“The retail industry did face challenges, but now we see renewed resilience and growth in all sectors, particularly in the retail sector,” Shameel Madathil, Executive Director, Shaklan Group, said at an event to distribute prizes to winners of a promotion scheme.

The “Win a Dream Home” campaign, which ran from December 23, 2025, to March 22, 2026, was one of the Group’s largest customer engagement initiatives. It offered customers the opportunity to participate in a grand raffle with a minimum spend of AED 50, featuring a luxury apartment as the grand prize, along with a range of exciting rewards, including a Jac JS4 car and weekly giveaways for the latest iPhone 17.

“The promotion was so successful that we could attract 3 million footfalls in one month, indicating renewed demand from customers against and average 1 million footfalls,” he said.

The campaign witnessed strong participation across all Shaklan outlets, reinforcing the Group’s position as a customer-centric retail brand.

The Group hosted its Dream Home Prize Distribution Ceremony, one of the biggest promotions in the retail sector, marking the grand conclusion of its highly successful three-month campaign. The event celebrated the grand prize winners and the overwhelming response from shoppers across Dubai.

Natasha Peter was presented with the keys to the luxury residential apartment and Suraj Singh was the winner of the JAC JS4 car.

“The prize distribution ceremony marks not just the conclusion of a campaign but a celebration of trust, loyalty, and community engagement that the brand has nurtured over the years,” Shameel said.

Earlier, the Group said it has a strategic plan for expanding the supermarket chain to other GCC countries.

“Prior to the expansion to other GCC countries, we want to expand the private label products in the food and consumer goods sector to increase the footfall in our outlets,” Aboo Haris, Managing Director of Shaklan Group, had said.

About Shaklan Group:

Shaklan Group is a UAE-based retail organization established in 1997, with a clear focus on operating supermarkets, hypermarkets, and department stores. The Group is dedicated to delivering high-quality consumer goods and fresh food through well-designed, customer-focused retail environments.

Over nearly three decades, Shaklan Group has built a strong retail presence by continuously enhancing store formats, expanding product assortments, and adopting modern retail practices to improve customer convenience and satisfaction.

Renowned for its emphasis on freshness, product authenticity, competitive pricing, and service excellence, Shaklan Group remains committed to providing dependable and enjoyable shopping experiences. Guided by a long-term vision of progressive, value-driven retailing, the Group continues to strengthen its leadership across the markets it serves.

For more information, visit www.shaklangroup.com.

Media Contact:

Deepa Pius, Manager - Group Admin, Shaklan Group

Sharanya Nair, Ad&M PR

The prize distribution ceremony was a landmark occasion, as presented with a Suraj Singh was also celebrated and presented with a brand-new Jac JS4 Car, adding to the excitement of the ceremony.

a luxury residential unit in Dubai, a life-changing prize that exemplifies the Shaklan Group's mission to make a tangible, positive impact on the lives of its valued customers. Suraj Singh was also celebrated and presented with a brand-new Jac JS4 Car, adding to the excitement of the ceremony.

but demonstrated resilience through a successful promotion that attracted 3 million customers in one month.

Despite other markets experiencing a slump during the same period, the retail sector in question recovered quickly, indicating that losses could be recouped., This suggests that strategic promotions can effectively boost retail performance and adaptability in the face of market fluctuations.

The ceremony was graced by members of the media and Shaklan Group's senior leadership, led by Aboo Haris, Managing Director; Sameer MP, CEO; and Shameel Salam, Executive Director. Also in attendance were Board Members Nihal Nasar and Aadil Aboo Haris, accompanied by Abdul Rasheed KK, General Manager; Shajimon P, Operations Manager; and Shafeeq VP, Finance Manager, who joined in celebrating this remarkable milestone with the winning customers.

Since its establishment in 1997, Shaklan Group has grown into a diversified retail organization operating supermarkets, hypermarkets, and department stores. Guided by a mission to provide world-class consumer goods and fresh food in an organized and engaging shopping environment, the Group continues to evolve as a value-driven, progressive retail brand committed to enhancing customer experiences across all its stores.

The UAE’s retail industry’s resilient power was at play

The retail industry has been affected for some time, but because of the UAE’s resilient power we could recoup and achieve success in our promotion. Our footfall has risen to three million in one month. The market has now come back, especially in the retail industry and we look forward to more growth.

but what happens immediately. The resilience, the resilience shows that

The campaign was officially inaugurated by the Shaklan Group’s senior leadership, led by Aboo Haris, Managing Director; Sameer MP, CEO; and Shameel Salam, Executive Director. Also, in attendance were Board Members Nihal Nasar and Aadil Aboo Haris, alongside Shajimon P, Operations Manager, and Shafeeq VP, Finance Manager.

As one of the Group’s largest customer engagement initiatives, the campaign features a range of major rewards, including a luxury apartment in Dubai as the grand prize. Additional prizes include a Jac JS4 car and weekly draws for the latest iPhone 17, ensuring continuous excitement and engagement throughout the 12-week campaign. A total of thirteen winners will be selected, with all prize draws and final announcements scheduled for March 23, 2026.