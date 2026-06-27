The programme directly supports the UAE’s national development priorities by building a pipeline of skilled talent in advanced manufacturing, digital fabrication, and entrepreneurship

The programme has successfully celebrated the graduation of its first cohort of UAE job seekers, marking a major milestone in developing homegrown talent in advanced manufacturing.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADGM Academy (ADGMA), in partnership with leading innovation and training partners and in collaboration with Mawaheb Talent Hub, part of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE), Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED), and Sindan, has successfully concluded the inaugural edition of the Future Entrepreneurs Programme 3D Printing. The flagship initiative is designed to equip UAE job seekers with entrepreneurial capabilities and advanced manufacturing skills aligned with the nation’s future economy.

The three-week programme concluded in a dedicated ‘Demo Day’ held in Al Ain on 22nd May, where the first cohort of 50 Emirati job seekers showcased locally designed innovations and manufactured prototypes developed throughout the programme through a product exhibition. Additionally, the event featured keynote presentations as well as certificate ceremonies for participating individuals. It brought together senior leadership, industry experts, specialists, partners, and guests to celebrate the achievements of participants and the growing role of homegrown innovation in supporting the UAE’s economic diversification ambitions.

The Demo Day Graduates demonstrated fully developed prototypes, validated business concepts, and functioning market-ready ideas, underscoring the programme’s role in fostering entrepreneurship and creating future employment pathways.

The programme is part of the UAE’s national development priorities. It integrates entrepreneurship training with hands-on experience in 3D printing and digital fabrication. The goal is to enable participants to transform innovative ideas into real prototypes and market-ready business concepts.

With a strong emphasis on empowering youth and job seekers in the Al Ain region, the initiative reinforces the city’s growing position as a hub for innovation, industrial capability and SME development.

Throughout the programme, participants received comprehensive training in entrepreneurial mindset development, business strategy, pitch building, and advanced manufacturing fundamentals, alongside practical exposure to materials selection, modelling, prototyping, and real-world applications of 3D printing technologies to turn bold ideas into commercial realities.

As part of its pivotal role in building a competitive and sustainable entrepreneurship ecosystem and empowering Emirati entrepreneurs, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) supported the programme by delivering specialised entrepreneurship training workshops for the first cohort. Additionally, the Fund hosted the workshops at “MZN Hub Al Ain”, its entrepreneurship centre, which plays a key role in incubating startups and supporting early-stage Emirati founders by providing a comprehensive support environment that combines workspaces, training, mentoring, and partnership networks.

H.E. Dr. Abdulla Al Shimmari, Executive Director, National Workforce Enablement Sector & Mawaheb Talent Hub, said: “In Abu Dhabi, we focus on unlocking human potential. When an ambitious job seeker leaves this programme with a working prototype, a validated business concept and the confidence to build something entirely new, they are not just employable – they are empowered. That is the true impact we strive for every day. Partnering with ADGM Academy and Sindan in Al Ain proves that world-class opportunities belong in every corner of the emirate. The graduates we celebrate today will help build Abu Dhabi’s next-gen industrial economy, and Mawaheb is here to enable them every step of the way.”

Commenting on the initiative, Ali Al Mehairi, Senior Executive Director of Business Enablement at ADGM Academy, said, “The Future Entrepreneurs Programme 3D Printing reflects ADGM Academy’s commitment to empowering UAE talent with future-ready skills that support innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable economic growth. We are combining advanced manufacturing capabilities with entrepreneurial training and cultivating a new generation of creators, innovators, and business leaders who can contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s industrial and knowledge-based economy. Our initiative also aims to highlight Al Ain’s growing role as an emerging centre for innovation, excellence and economic diversification.”

The programme contributes to the UAE’s broader strategic objectives by strengthening local manufacturing capabilities, supporting SME growth, and building a pipeline of skilled talent in advanced technologies and entrepreneurship. Graduates leave the programme with not just practical experience but also functional prototypes, a validated business concept, and the confidence to pursue employment opportunities or launch their own ventures within priority sectors.

As a centre of excellence focused on talent development and innovation, ADGM Academy continues to support initiatives that align with the UAE’s vision for a diversified, knowledge-driven economy and reinforce ADGM’s role as a financial centre for future-focused growth and opportunity.

About ADGM Academy

ADGM Academy (ADGMA) is the knowledge arm of the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi - ADGM.

ADGM was established in order to promote the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global financial centre, to develop the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and make it an attractive environment for financial investments and an effective contributor to the international financial services industry.

ADGMA was established with the vision of becoming one of the region’s top educational and Human Resources academies for banking, finance, and public services. In line with the UAE leadership’s vision to continue to build a strong and resilient economic sector, we aim to provide our constituents and the community at large with world-class educational and experiential programmes.

ADGMA has been at the forefront of financial and digital training programs, partnering with top industry experts, professional organisations and leading academic institutions to design and deliver programs and produce applied-based research relevant to the financial industry, focusing on future-driven trends.

About ADGM

ADGM is the leading international financial centre (IFC) based in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. It is one of the world’s largest financial districts by size and is the largest IFC in the Middle East and Africa by the number of active licences.

ADGM is also one of a handful of jurisdictions globally and the only one regionally to directly apply the trusted legal system of English Common Law.

Governing both Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands, which are collectively designated as Abu Dhabi’s financial free zone, ADGM connects the economies of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region with global markets. Its progressive and inclusive ecosystem empowers financial and non-financial institutions to thrive, supporting innovation, sustainable growth, and long-term economic resilience.

Through its continued growth and cross-border partnerships, ADGM is strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as the ‘Capital of Capital’ and a leading global hub for finance, investment, and enterprise.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram: @ADGM X: @adglobalmarket

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