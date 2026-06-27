Dubai, UAE – MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software and services, today announced two new solutions within MRI Agora™, its AI-powered real estate platform. The first, MRI Agora Intelligence, delivers proactive portfolio signals and recommended actions to the people who need them. The second, MRI Agora Orchestrator, executes real estate-specific agentic workflows automatically, with the governance and audit trail enterprise operators require.

MRI Agora is designed to help real estate teams across the commercial, residential, subsidized housing, facilities management and corporate occupier sectors globally operationalize AI safely, securely and at scale. Built on a shared real estate data foundation, it combines intelligence, workflow execution, and governance in a single platform, with every recommendation and action traceable to its source. Rather than requiring organizations to build their own semantic layers, validation rules, governance frameworks, and automation logic, MRI Agora provides those capabilities as part of the platform.

AI models will continue to improve in capability, performance, and economics. MRI Agora is architected to take advantage of those advances by using the most appropriate model for each workload while maintaining a consistent layer of governance, security, and orchestration, enabling clients to benefit from continuous innovation without disrupting existing workflows or operating models.

“Connecting AI agents to systems is becoming easier. The bigger challenge is ensuring those agents operate in ways organizations can trust,” said Patrick Ghilani, CEO of MRI Software. “MRI Agora was built to give clients the benefits of AI without asking them to assume all of the risk. Organizations can apply their own rules, language, workflows, and comfort levels, while intelligence continuously surfaces opportunities for improvement and automation executes within defined guardrails. That combination of personalization, accountability, flexibility and continuous learning is why MRI Agora is more than just a platform; it’s an operational advantage.”

MRI Agora Intelligence

Building on the power of its predecessor, a cross-product data and analytics dashboarding solution called Agora Insights, today, MRI Agora Intelligence can monitor every workflow across leasing, finance, and operations daily, delivering role-specific briefings to each person based on their function, properties, and priorities.

Each briefing includes what changed, why it changed, and exactly what to do about it, reducing the time teams previously spent interpreting and acting on data. Findings are classified as risks, trends, watches, or opportunities and ranked by business impact. Every signal is traceable back to the underlying MRI data that generated it, and confidence levels and data completeness scores accompany each finding.

For teams that want to go deeper, Ask Agora allows any user to investigate findings in plain language — drilling into records, asking follow-up questions, and tracing every output back to its source data — without leaving the finding view or navigating to a separate system. All outputs respect role-level permissions, with users seeing only the data they are authorized to access. The only thing left for users to do is take action.

MRI Agora Orchestrator

MRI Agora Orchestrator picks up where MRI Agora Intelligence leaves off, moving workflows from recommendation to automated execution. MRI Agora Orchestrator enables users to deploy agents from a pre-built catalog refined across the MRI client base, configure them for their specific operation, and let them run. The platform reads the context behind every situation — recognizing, for example, that a hesitant renewal signals a different response than a committed one — and executes accordingly at scale.

For work that requires judgment, MRI Agora Orchestrator works through complex cases step by step with the team, surfacing relevant context, answering questions, and making reasoning visible, while keeping every decision with the person responsible for it. Every agent action, whether automated or human-approved, is fully logged and traceable, with a searchable, exportable audit trail.

“AI has the greatest impact when it understands the context, constraints, and goals of the business it serves,” said Nihar Malik, Chief Innovation Officer at MRI Software. “The real estate data, domain expertise, deep contextual awareness and workflow intelligence powering MRI Agora stem from 55 years of specialization in all real estate asset classes around the globe. As a result, the Agora platform delivers reliable recommendations and automation that are relevant to our clients’ unique industry situations and needs. Because every recommendation is explainable, every action is governed and traceable, and every workflow can be adapted to the way an organization operates, clients can realize exceptional value today and improve performance over time as AI continues to advance in the future.”

MRI Agora Intelligence and MRI Agora Orchestrator are now available to MRI clients across the commercial, multifamily, residential, social housing, local authority and occupier sectors globally. To learn more, visit mrisoftware.com/mri-agora.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate solutions and industry data that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI’s connected, intelligent platform empowers owners, operators, agents and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to stay ahead in rapidly changing markets. A trailblazer in the proptech industry for more than 50 years, MRI serves more than six million users across 45,000+ clients in over 170 countries worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realize their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

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