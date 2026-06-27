CAIRO – Nesma Airlines announced the integration of a new Airbus A321 (Registration: SU-NMM) into its growing fleet. The aircraft delivery coincides with the Egyptian carrier’s strategic transition as it prepares to officially launch its new brand identity, flyplus.

The addition of the new aircraft is part of a comprehensive strategy to gradually expand and modernize the airline's fleet. This expansion is primarily targeted at supporting the company's growth in key European and Asian markets, increasing seat capacity to meet rising travel demand and stimulate inbound tourism to Egypt.

In its statement, Nesma Airlines emphasized its strict adherence to global safety standards. The carrier operates in full compliance with the regulations set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), ensuring safe and reliable operations across European and international airspace.

Company executive management noted that the ongoing fleet expansion and the transition to the flyplus identity are moving in parallel. These steps aim to enhance operational efficiency and expand the airline's network to better serve international partners and passengers.