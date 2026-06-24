Egypt - The Minister of Supply and Internal Trade, Sherif Farouk, held a meeting with officials from TMT for Multi Trading & Distribution (TMT), a leader in the management and operation of modern retail chains and the operator of Circle K branches in Egypt, to explore potential cooperation within the ministry’s “CARRY ON” project.

The project focuses on modernising supply outlets and transforming them into integrated, contemporary retail centres.

The discussions also addressed opportunities for cooperation with the Internal Trade Development Authority to support the expansion of modern commercial activities. This includes exploring the possibility of introducing the French hypermarket chain Monoprix to the Egyptian market and benefiting from international expertise in this field. Such efforts would help attract new investments, strengthen the competitiveness of the internal trade sector, and provide modern retail models that meet the needs of Egyptian consumers.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the overall vision for the “CARRY ON” project, which aims to bring about a qualitative transformation in the appearance and performance of supply outlets by applying the latest standards in operations, management, marketing, and consumer experience. The initiative is expected to enhance the efficiency of the commodity distribution system and provide more advanced services to citizens.

Representing TMT at the meeting were Mahmoud Soliman, Chairperson of the company; Alaa Soliman, Vice Chairperson; and Tarek Ali, Director of Franchising and Development.

The meeting was also attended by Hossam El-Gerahy, Head of the Internal Trade Development Authority; Ayman Ismail, Chairperson of the Holding Company for Food Industries; Alaa Naguib, Managing Director and CEO of the Holding Company for Food Industries; Ahmed Kamal, Assistant Minister for Projects and the ministry’s official spokesperson; Sara El-Azzazy, Head of the Central Administration for the Minister’s Office Affairs; and Montaser Abdel Moneim, Visual Identity Consultant for the “CARRY ON” project.

Farouk stated that the ministry is keen on establishing effective partnerships with major companies specialising in the management and operation of retail chains to support the implementation of the “CARRY ON” project and achieve its objectives in modernising supply outlets.

He added that expanding modern retail models and benefiting from franchise systems and international expertise represent key pillars in developing Egypt’s internal trade system in the coming phase.

The meeting also reviewed several proposed areas of cooperation, most notably leveraging TMT’s expertise in developing the visual and commercial identity of the “CARRY ON” project, studying global best practices in managing and operating modern retail chains, and exploring mechanisms for implementing franchise models to support the project’s future expansion according to unified operational standards and an integrated commercial identity.

These efforts are expected to attract investments, improve operational efficiency, and raise the quality of services provided to citizens.

For their part, TMT officials expressed their appreciation for the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade’s strategy to develop supply outlets and the internal trade sector. They emphasised their interest in cooperating on the “CARRY ON” project and transferring their expertise in retail chain management, brand development, and franchise systems to support the project’s objectives and the ministry’s broader vision for modernising the internal trade system.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to continue coordination and further examine the proposed areas of cooperation during the coming period, in support of the ministry’s efforts to develop the internal trade system, strengthen private sector participation, and enhance the efficiency of services provided to citizens.

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