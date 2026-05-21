64% of sales were completed by expatriate residents and overseas buyers with customers from UAE, India, China, and Jordan among the top nationalities by sales volume

83% are first time Aldar customers attracted by modern family amenities, including Al Ghadeer British School, and proximity to major employment and lifestyle hubs in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Due to significant buyer demand, Aldar will bring forward a second phase of Al Ghadeer Gardens, with homes set to be available for purchase soon

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aldar today announced the sell-out of Al Ghadeer Gardens, a community of 437 townhouses and villas within the growth corridor between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, generating more than AED 1 billion in sales. The strong sales performance reflects robust underlying demand for modern family-oriented communities in well located areas, supported by positive sentiment across the UAE real estate market.

83% of buyers were first-time Aldar customers, underscoring the development’s ability to attract a broad customer base and reinforcing continued trust in the Aldar brand. 64% of sales were completed by expatriate residents and overseas customers, with buyers from UAE, India, China and Jordan among the top nationalities by sales volume.

In response to exceptional demand, Aldar will bring forward a second phase of Al Ghadeer Gardens, which will be released for sale soon, further building on the appeal of the wider community, offering a walkable, nature-led masterplan with more than 30,000 sqm of landscaped open spaces, recreational and wellness-focused amenities, and a central community hub.

Positioned on the Abu Dhabi–Dubai border within one of the UAE’s most dynamic growth corridors, Al Ghadeer is already a well-established master community with thousands of residents who enjoy seamless access to major employment, transport, and lifestyle destinations across both emirates, including Expo City Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Al Maktoum International Airport, Zayed International Airport, Yas Island, and Abu Dhabi city.

A key draw for families is Al Ghadeer British School, set to open for the 2030 academic year. Operated by Aldar Education and following the British Curriculum, the school will have capacity for more than 2,800 students, further enhancing the community’s appeal as a destination for family living.

For media enquiries please contact:

Obaid Alyammahi

Aldar Properties Radwa El Taweel

Brunswick Group

ALDARCORP@brunswickgroup.com

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East and North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 69 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah’s most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar’s developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE’s capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of AED 52 billion worth of investment-grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, industrial and logistics, hospitality, property and facilities management, and education segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

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