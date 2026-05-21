Riyadh, KSA / Dubai, UAE - As Saudi Arabia accelerates its transition toward a knowledge-based economy, Workshop X is playing a growing role in developing local talent through workshops and capability-building programs designed for real-world impact.

Working across government initiatives, corporate programs, and major national platforms, Workshop X creates learning environments that go beyond traditional knowledge-sharing, focusing instead on participation, collaboration, and practical application.

"Talent development today is not just about access to knowledge, but how that knowledge is experienced and applied," said Noor Al Marzoky, Founder of Workshop X. "Workshops have become powerful tools for building confidence, capability, and future-ready skillsets."

Through its work, Workshop X supports organizations in aligning their learning and development efforts with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, particularly in advancing human capital and empowering the next generation of professionals.

A standout example is Kafa'athon, the Innovation Challenge Hackathon organized by the Expenditure and Government Projects Efficiency Authority (EXPRO) and executed by Workshop X. Designed to advance financial efficiency, operational excellence, and environmental sustainability in line with Vision 2030, Kafa'athon drew 288 registrants, welcomed 81 attendees across 18 competing teams, and culminated in 4 winning teams recognized across two challenge tracks: one focused on AI-driven financial planning, and another on enhancing efficiency and sustainability through smarter asset, resource, and procurement management.

To prepare participants for the challenge, Workshop X delivered a curated learning journey that included virtual training on generative AI fundamentals, a session on agile management and problem-solving, and an in-person design thinking workshop that equipped teams with creative frameworks for tackling complex problems. Throughout the hackathon, participants were supported by 9 expert mentors and evaluated by a panel of 8 specialized judges, ensuring ideas evolved into practical, implementation-ready solutions.

Winning teams, including Fateen, Kafa'a AI, Irtiqa, and Smart Efficiency, presented innovations ranging from AI platforms that analyze government procurement and predict road deterioration, to chatbot-enabled primary healthcare tools and unified platforms for standardizing project specifications across government entities.

Workshop X's approach integrates interactive methodologies, real-time problem solving, and peer-driven learning, ensuring participants leave not just informed, but equipped with skills they can immediately apply.

As demand grows for agile and adaptable talent, workshops are increasingly becoming a key driver in bridging the gap between knowledge and execution, positioning Workshop X at the forefront of this shift.

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About Workshop X

Founded in 2017, Workshop X is a Riyadh-based knowledge partner delivering high-impact conferences, workshops and strategic content experiences across Saudi Arabia. Led by CEO Noor Marzoky, the company works with government entities and global organisations on agenda design, speaker management and content development for major national events and initiatives.