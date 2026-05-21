Linklaters is pleased to announce the appointment of Amro Bakhaidar as the new National Managing Partner for Saudi Arabia for a four-year term.

Amro is a leading specialist in equity capital markets and public M&A transactions in Saudi Arabia. He has experience across a wide range of corporate and capital markets transactions and has led on some of the largest and most complex ECM and public M&A transactions in the market.

Linklaters Firmwide Managing Partner, Paul Lewis, commented:

“Amro was instrumental in the setting up of our Riyadh office. As our equity capital markets and public M&A specialist in the region, he has a strong reputation in the market and has built a great team in Riyadh which will help drive our Saudi business forward and deliver on our ambitious strategy in the region.”

Middle East National Managing Partner, Kieron Zaman, commented:

“Saudi Arabia is a core market in the region and Amro brings deep client relationships, strong local insight and a clear vision for how we continue to support our clients as the market evolves. I wish him great success and am confident he will play a pivotal role in driving our growth in the Kingdom and further strengthening our Middle East practice.”

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About Linklaters LLP

Linklaters LLP is a leading global law firm, advising the world’s leading banks, corporates and private capital clients on their most important and challenging transactions and assignments. We combine legal expertise with a collaborative and commercial approach to help clients navigate rapidly evolving markets and regulatory environments. Our teams operate at the forefront of all major practice areas and sectors, working as one team globally to enable clients to confidently seize opportunities and navigate risk. With offices in major business and financial centres, we deliver an outstanding service to our clients anywhere in the world