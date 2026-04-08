Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce said more than 71,000 commercial registrations were issued during the first quarter of 2026, thus bringing the total number of active registrations in the kingdom to over 1.89 million.

The ministry said the figures reflect continued expansion in the business sector, with commercial registrations rising 240% over the past five years.

Growth was particularly strong in sectors aligned with Vision 2030, including e-commerce, virtual reality and data analytics, according to the ministry’s quarterly Business Sector Bulletin.

The media sector also recorded gains, with the number of establishments increasing 10% to more than 1.27 million.

Registrations of limited liability companies exceeded 597,000, marking a 138% increase, while joint-stock company registrations topped 5,000, up 40% since 2021, the ministry said.

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