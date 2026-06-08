ABU DHABI: ADNOC has partnered with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT) to organise the Industrialists Career Exhibition 2026, which will be held on 8th-9th June at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

The event aims to connect Emirati talent with leading companies across the industrial and advanced technology sectors, providing tangible opportunities to explore career pathways, engage directly with employers and participate in on-the-spot interviews.

As a strategic partner and co-organiser, ADNOC, through its In Country Value (ICV) programme, continues to create high-skilled private sector job opportunities for local talent and support the development of a robust pipeline of national capabilities.