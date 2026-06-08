FUJAIRAH: The Fujairah Free Zone Authority discussed prospects and opportunities for joint cooperation with China in economic and investment sectors of mutual interest.

The discussions took place during a visit by Ou Boqian, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, to the Fujairah Free Zone Authority, aimed at strengthening the close bilateral relations between the two sides.

During a meeting between Sharief Habib Al Awadhi, Director-General of the Fujairah Free Zone Authority, and the Chinese Consul-General, the two sides reviewed the exceptional investment advantages offered by the Emirate of Fujairah, as well as the advanced infrastructure, services and competitive incentives provided by the Free Zone to investors and international companies, making it a strategic business hub in the region.

Al Awadhi said the visit reflects the depth of the longstanding historical and economic ties between the United Arab Emirates and the People’s Republic of China and demonstrates the shared desire to elevate economic cooperation to broader horizons in a manner that serves mutual interests and supports sustainable development.

He added that the Fujairah Free Zone places great importance on its partnership with the Chinese business community, noting that Fujairah, with its strategic location on the Indian Ocean and its integrated logistics infrastructure, represents an ideal platform and strategic choice for Chinese companies seeking to expand their commercial activities and operations across the Middle East and African markets.



