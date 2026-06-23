REGINA, Canada - Dubai Chambers has discussed ways to strengthen trade and investment flows between Dubai and the Canadian province of Saskatchewan during a meeting in Regina with the Hon. Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan.

The talks focused on expanding cooperation between the business communities in both markets and increasing trade and investment flows in sectors supporting sustainable economic growth.

The meeting was attended by Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. The discussions focused on ways to expand trade and investment partnerships in priority sectors that support sustainable economic development and growth.

Saskatchewan is one of Canada's leading provinces for natural resources and agriculture, and discussions centred on opportunities for collaboration in areas including food security, fertilisers, energy and critical minerals.

"The strategic ties between Dubai and Canada are rooted in a shared commitment to innovation, sustainable growth and openness to new opportunities," Al Mansoori said.

He said Dubai's business ecosystem and infrastructure position the emirate as a platform for Canadian companies seeking access to markets across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

"We look forward to advancing a new phase of cooperation between Dubai and Canada, focused on unlocking new opportunities and strengthening strategic partnerships that create sustainable value and support shared prosperity," he said.

The visit comes as Dubai’s appeal among Canadian entrepreneurs and investors continues to grow. The number of Canadian companies registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce increased from 1,165 in 2020 to 4,667 by the end of 2025, achieving growth of 300 percent during this period.

Saskatchewan stands out as one of Canada’s most resource-rich provinces and a global leader in potash production, a key component in fertilisers. It is also among the world’s leading producers of uranium, grains, and pulses, in addition to holding significant reserves of oil, natural gas, and strategic minerals such as lithium.

Opportunities for trade and investment collaboration with Dubai are particularly strong across sectors including food security, fertilisers, energy, and critical minerals essential for clean energy technologies and battery production. These prospects are further enhanced by Dubai’s position as a global trade and re-export hub, providing strategic access to markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

The visit forms part of Dubai Chambers’ international missions under the ‘Growth Corridors’ initiative, which aims to expand trade and investment cooperation between Dubai and promising global markets.