Shandong Electric Power Construction Third Engineering Company (SepcoIII) has achieved a major construction milestone on the 600MW Al Ghat Wind Farm EPC Project in Saudi Arabia, with all 80 wind turbine generators successfully connected to the national grid and commencing power generation.

The milestone marks a significant step toward the project’s upcoming 168-hour reliability run test and eventual commercial operation, further supporting Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy expansion objectives under Vision 2030.

As per the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract, SepcoIII is responsible for the development and delivery of the 600MW wind farm, including turbine installation, electrical systems, commissioning, grid integration, and associated infrastructure works.

The project team completed the installation of all 80 turbines on June 2 and subsequently accelerated electrical installation, testing, commissioning, and grid-connection activities. Through coordinated efforts and efficient execution, the team successfully achieved full project-wide grid synchronization within just eight days.

The Al Ghat Wind Farm utilises 80 domestically manufactured 7.7MW wind turbine generators, making it one of the Kingdom’s largest onshore wind projects and currently the largest wind power project in Saudi Arabia in terms of individual turbine capacity.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

