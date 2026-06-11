Egypt has issued a global tender to construct a 500-kilovolt super-voltage power line connecting the Dabaa nuclear power plant to the national energy grid, according to a news report.

The 128-km proposed line is estimated to cost 4.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($86.5 million), a government official told Asharq Business.

Work is expected to be finished in the third quarter of 2027, the report said.

The new power line will complete the electrical interconnection system for the Dabaa station, which includes two 220-kilovolt lines, with both scheduled for completion this month.

The El Dabaa nuclear power plant in Matrouh Governorate on the Mediterranean coast. It comprises four third-generation nuclear reactors, each with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts (MW), meeting about 12 percent of the country’s electricity needs by 2030.

The power plant is being built by Russia’s Rosatom, funded by a $25 billion Russian loan, the report said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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