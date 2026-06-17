Prague: Saudi Export-Import Bank (Saudi EXIM) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Spain’s Export Credit Agency (Cesce), on the sidelines of TXF Global 2026, held in Prague, Czech Republic.



The MoU was signed by CEO of Saudi EXIM Eng. Saad Alkhalb and Chairman and CEO of Cesce Pablo de Ramón-Laca. The agreement forms part of the bank’s efforts to expand its international partnership network and strengthen cooperation in export credit solutions, contributing to the growth of trade and investment exchange between Saudi Arabia and Spain.



The MoU aims to enhance cooperation between the two parties in the export of products and services, as well as the exchange of information and expertise. This includes encouraging communication between companies in both countries to increase business opportunities, identifying projects of mutual interest, and exploring insurance, guarantees, and reinsurance opportunities related to export transactions.



The agreement also seeks to strengthen knowledge sharing on export credit policies and practices, exchange valuable expertise and experiences, explore development opportunities, and address common challenges through meetings, conferences, workshops, training opportunities, and research on topics of mutual interest.

On this occasion, CEO of Saudi EXIM Eng. Saad Alkhalb said: "This MoU reflects the bank’s ongoing efforts to build strategic partnerships with export credit agencies worldwide and establish a framework for cooperation that enables exporters and importers in Saudi Arabia and Spain to capitalize on available trade and investment opportunities. Through this collaboration, we look forward to enhancing bilateral trade and investment flows and enabling local exporters to access new markets through effective export credit solutions."



Cesce is Spain’s official export credit agency, providing integrated trade credit management and risk coverage solutions that help companies expand into international markets.



Saudi EXIM continues to implement its strategy of building effective partnerships with export finance and export credit institutions worldwide to support the growth of Saudi non-oil exports and enhance their competitiveness in regional and international markets, contributing to sustainable development objectives and strengthening the national economy in line with Saudi Vision 2030.