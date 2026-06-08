Doha, Qatar: In a major step towards sustainable industrial development, Qatar plans to shift 35 percent of its factories toward circular economy practices by 2030, reinforcing its commitment to reducing waste, improving resource efficiency, and fostering a greener manufacturing sector.

Qatar is committed to promote a sustainable and resource-efficient industrial sector, in line with the country’s long-term development goals.

In a post on its X platform, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) stated that the Ministry marks World Environment Day (June 5), reaffirming its commitment to supporting a more sustainable and resource-efficient industrial sector, contributing to competitiveness and sustainable development.

In an infographic shared with the post it noted “We move forward towards achieving Qatar National Vision 2030 through the ‘Qatar National Manufacturing Strategy 2024-2030’.

“We place sustainability at the heart of our industrial sector and aim to shift 35 percent of Qatari factories towards circular economy practices by 2030, building an innovative industry that preserves our resources for future generations,” it added.

MoCI remains dedicated to supporting sustainability initiatives that enhance industrial competitiveness while contributing to sustainable development. This underscores the importance of integrating environmental responsibility into economic growth and industrial expansion.

The Ministry highlighted the role of the Qatar National Manufacturing Strategy 2024–2030 in advancing the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030. The strategy places sustainability at the core of industrial development and seeks to accelerate the transition toward greener manufacturing practices across the country.

This will be achieved by building a high-value, diversified industrial sector that relies on advanced technology and innovation, stimulating and doubling the contribution of the private sector in driving growth in the coming phase, ensuring a transition towards a more diversified, competitive and sustainable economy.

The Ministry reiterated that fostering a resource-efficient and environmentally responsible manufacturing sector will play an important role in achieving national development goals and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.

Qatar aims to shift 35 percent of its factories toward circular economy practices by 2030. The initiative is designed to create an innovative industrial sector that uses resources more efficiently, reduces waste, and supports environmental preservation for future generations.

The circular economy model promotes the continuous use of materials through recycling, reuse, and resource recovery. Under this approach, factories produce goods using sustainable processes, consumers use the products, and recyclable materials are returned to the production cycle instead of being discarded as waste.

The Ministry noted that adopting circular economy principles will help strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of Qatar’s industrial sector while reducing its environmental footprint. The transition is also expected to encourage innovation, improve resource efficiency, and support the country’s broader sustainability objectives.

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